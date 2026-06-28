Sami Zayn WINS WWE Championship, Thrashes Cody Rhodes & Gunther | Wrestling News | Sports

Sami Zayn stunned the WWE Universe at Night of Champions 2026 by capturing the WWE Championship in a dramatic showdown. He defeated Cody Rhodes and Gunther in a high-intensity clash filled with near-falls, momentum shifts, and chaos, marking one of the biggest career-defining victories of his journey.In this video:00:00 Triple Threat Main Event Kicks Off at Night of Champions01:00 Cody Rhodes & Gunther Dominate Before Sami Zayn's Comeback02:00 Sami Zayn Stuns WWE Universe to Win the WWE Championship

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