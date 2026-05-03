MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Arsenal vs Fulham Highlights: Saka & Gyokeres Fire Gunners to Big Win

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 03 2026, 01:13 PM IST
Share this Video

Arsenal FC delivered a dominant display to crush Fulham FC 3-0 in the Premier League. A stunning first-half blitz sealed the game, with Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres starring as Arsenal strengthened their title charge.0:00 - Arsenal stormed to a commanding 3-0 win at home0:40 - First-half dominance completely killed the contest1:50 - Second half saw Arsenal slow the game down smartly

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Arsenal vs Fulham Highlights: Saka & Gyokeres Fire Gunners to Big Win
Now Playing
Arsenal vs Fulham Highlights: Saka & Gyokeres Fire Gunners to Big Win
CSK vs MI Highlights: Gaikwad’s Masterclass Sinks Mumbai Indians | IPL 2026 | Cricket News
Now Playing
CSK vs MI Highlights: Gaikwad’s Masterclass Sinks Mumbai Indians | IPL 2026 | Cricket News
DC vs RR Highlights: Delhi Capitals CRUSH Rajasthan Royals! 226-RUN CHASE - IPL 2026
Now Playing
DC vs RR Highlights: Delhi Capitals CRUSH Rajasthan Royals! 226-RUN CHASE - IPL 2026
Roman Reigns in Danger? 20 Reasons He Could Lose at WWE Backlash 2026
Now Playing
Roman Reigns in Danger? 20 Reasons He Could Lose at WWE Backlash 2026
GT vs RCB Highlights: Gill Storm Sinks RCB in Ahmedabad Thriller
Now Playing
GT vs RCB Highlights: Gill Storm Sinks RCB in Ahmedabad Thriller
WWE Rumor Roundup: Saudi Shock, WrestleMania 44 Mystery & EVIL’s Big Move
Now Playing
WWE Rumor Roundup: Saudi Shock, WrestleMania 44 Mystery & EVIL’s Big Move
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Highlights: VAR Drama Denies Gunners Late Winner in UCL Semi
Now Playing
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Highlights: VAR Drama Denies Gunners Late Winner in UCL Semi
MI vs SRH Highlights: 244 Chase Stuns Mumbai At Wankhede | IPL 2026
Now Playing
MI vs SRH Highlights: 244 Chase Stuns Mumbai At Wankhede | IPL 2026
Cricket Dominates, Other Sports Suffer! India’s Speed Climbers Face SHOCKING Struggles
Now Playing
Cricket Dominates, Other Sports Suffer! India’s Speed Climbers Face SHOCKING Struggles
Riyan Parag Caught Vaping On Camera: Will BCCI Act Against RR Captain? | IPL 2026 SHOCKER
Now Playing
Riyan Parag Caught Vaping On Camera: Will BCCI Act Against RR Captain? | IPL 2026 SHOCKER

Entertainment

Michael Jackson Top 20 Songs | From Dangerous to Thriller | King of Pop Special
03:43
Now Playing
Michael Jackson Top 20 Songs | From Dangerous to Thriller | King of Pop Special
Anushka Sharma Top 20 Songs | From Dance Pe Chance to Channa Mereya | Birthday Special
03:10
Now Playing
Anushka Sharma Top 20 Songs | From Dance Pe Chance to Channa Mereya | Birthday Special
Michael Biopic Sparks Twitter War | Fans Pack Theatres & Defend Michael Jackson Legacy
04:20
Now Playing
Michael Biopic Sparks Twitter War | Fans Pack Theatres & Defend Michael Jackson Legacy
Arijit Singh’s Greatest Hits | Best 20 Romantic & Heartbreaking Songs
02:51
Now Playing
Arijit Singh’s Greatest Hits | Best 20 Romantic & Heartbreaking Songs

News

Lost Language of Iran Decoded After 4,000 Years | Linear Elamite Breakthrough | World News
04:22
Now Playing
Lost Language of Iran Decoded After 4,000 Years | Linear Elamite Breakthrough | World News
Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Survivor Says 'My Son and Wife Missing'
03:19
Now Playing
Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Survivor Says 'My Son and Wife Missing'
Kerala Exit Poll Reactions: LDF vs UDF | Third Term or Change?
03:54
Now Playing
Kerala Exit Poll Reactions: LDF vs UDF | Third Term or Change?

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?