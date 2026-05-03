Arsenal vs Fulham Highlights: Saka & Gyokeres Fire Gunners to Big Win

Arsenal FC delivered a dominant display to crush Fulham FC 3-0 in the Premier League. A stunning first-half blitz sealed the game, with Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres starring as Arsenal strengthened their title charge.0:00 - Arsenal stormed to a commanding 3-0 win at home0:40 - First-half dominance completely killed the contest1:50 - Second half saw Arsenal slow the game down smartly

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