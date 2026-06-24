Portugal vs Uzbekistan Highlights: Ronaldo Creates History by 5-0 FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | Sports

Portugal produced a football masterclass at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as Cristiano Ronaldo inspired a stunning 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan. The Portuguese captain scored twice, created history by scoring in six World Cup editions, and helped his team make a huge statement on the global stage.In this video:00:00 — Ronaldo strikes early as Portugal take control instantly01:30 — Portugal dominate first half with record-breaking Ronaldo brace02:30 — Second-half goals seal 5-0 demolition of Uzbekistan

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