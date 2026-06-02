Cristiano Ronaldo & Kylian Mbappe Begin World Cup 2026 Training | Portugal & France Preparations

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have officially begun preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026, while Kylian Mbappe leads France's training camp ahead of their warm-up matches and tournament campaign.With Ronaldo aiming to become the first player in football history to appear in six FIFA World Cups, Portugal enters the tournament with high expectations and a talented squad featuring Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix.Meanwhile, France continue their preparations under Didier Deschamps with stars including Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram and Mike Maignan.Watch exclusive training footage, player drills, warm-ups, goals and reactions as two of football's biggest contenders begin their journey toward World Cup glory.In this video:00:00 – Ronaldo Begins Historic World Cup 2026 Preparations01:10 – Kylian Mbappe Leads France Training Camp 02:20 – Star-Studded Squads Gear Up for FIFA World Cup

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