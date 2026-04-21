WWE Raw: Roman Reigns Returns, Chaos Erupts After WrestleMania 42

WWE delivered a blockbuster Raw after WrestleMania 42 as Roman Reigns returned to a thunderous ovation. New rivalries sparked, shocking debuts took center stage, and tensions exploded across the roster, setting up massive showdowns for Backlash and beyond in a high-voltage night of action.0:00 Roman Reigns makes massive return after WrestleMania0:40 Cody Rhodes fires shots at CM Punk1:12 Bron Breakker targets Rollins in bold move1:50 Dominik Mysterio attempts sneak attack

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