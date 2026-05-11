Karuppu Trailer Review: Suriya’s Mass Comeback Creates Twitter Storm

The trailer of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu directed by RJ Balaji has exploded online with fans calling it a 'mass comeback' for Suriya. The action-packed courtroom drama mixed with supernatural elements has triggered huge buzz ahead of release. Many praised Suriya’s intense screen presence, while others loved the rustic visuals, powerful BGM and 'godly vigilante' vibe shown in the trailer. 00:00 – Introduction & Trailer Overview00:54 – Suriya & Trisha’s Performances Highlighted01:39 – Action, BGM & Fans Reactions

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source