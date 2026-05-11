West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Takes Strong Action | Land Transfer to BSF for Border Fencing Begins

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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Takes Strong Action

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 11 2026, 07:17 PM IST
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In a major decision in its very first cabinet meeting, West Bengal government under CM Suvendu Adhikari has decided to transfer land to the BSF. The process starts today and will be completed within 45 days. Once done, border fencing will be completed to permanently stop illegal infiltration. Strong steps for Bengal and India’s security.

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