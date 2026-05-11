A deadly hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship has killed passengers, raising alarms. Meanwhile, norovirus sickened over 100 on the Caribbean Princess. We compare the risks, symptoms, transmission, and what cruise travelers should know for safe voyages in 2026. Expert insights on which should concern you more. Hantavirus vs Norovirus on Cruise Ships: Which Outbreak Is More Dangerous in 2026?A deadly hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship has killed passengers, raising alarms. Meanwhile, norovirus sickened over 100 on the Caribbean Princess. We compare the risks, symptoms, transmission, and what cruise travelers should know for safe voyages in 2026. Expert insights on which should concern you more. 0:00 – Cruise Ship Outbreaks: Hantavirus vs Norovirus1:18 – MV Hondius Hantavirus Cases & Passenger Evacuations2:30 – Caribbean Princess Norovirus Outbreak & Safety Tips

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