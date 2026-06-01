RCB vs GT Highlights: Virat Kohli Seals Back-To-Back Titles for Bengaluru | IPL 2026 Final

Virat Kohli delivered on the biggest stage once again as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Final. Kohli's unbeaten 75 guided RCB to a comfortable chase after their bowlers restricted GT to 155. Rajat Patidar's side created history by winning back-to-back IPL championships.In this video: 00:00 – Intro00:10 - Virat Kohli Leads RCB To Another IPL Title01:45 – RCB Bowlers Destroy Gujarat Titans' Batting Lineup03:15 – Rajat Patidar Creates History With Back-To-Back Championships

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