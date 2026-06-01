RCB vs GT Highlights: Virat Kohli Seals Back-To-Back Titles for Bengaluru | IPL 2026 Final

RCB vs GT Highlights: Virat Kohli Seals Back-To-Back Titles for Bengaluru
Virat Kohli delivered on the biggest stage once again as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Final. Kohli's unbeaten 75 guided RCB to a comfortable chase after their bowlers restricted GT to 155. Rajat Patidar's side created history by winning back-to-back IPL championships.In this video: 00:00 – Intro00:10 - Virat Kohli Leads RCB To Another IPL Title01:45 – RCB Bowlers Destroy Gujarat Titans' Batting Lineup03:15 – Rajat Patidar Creates History With Back-To-Back Championships
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