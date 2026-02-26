Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Highlights: PSG Survive Thriller to Reach Champions League Last 16

Paris Saint-Germain battled past Monaco in a dramatic UEFA Champions League play-off second leg at the Parc des Princes on February 25, 2026. A tense 2–2 draw on the night was enough for PSG to seal a 5–4 aggregate victory, surviving a red-card drama and late scare to book their place in the last 16.

