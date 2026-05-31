PSG Beats Arsenal, Wins Champions League | Paris Erupts in Celebration | Sports

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PSG Beats Arsenal, Wins Champions League

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 31 2026, 05:03 PM IST
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Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy, sparking wild celebrations across Paris and around the world. Fans filled the streets with chants, flags, and flares as the club finally achieved European glory. Emotional scenes unfolded as supporters celebrated one of PSG’s greatest nights.

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