PSG vs Arsenal Highlights: Penalty Shootout Heartbreak | European Champions RETAIN Their Crown

Paris Saint-Germain are UEFA Champions League champions once again! After a thrilling 1-1 draw against Arsenal, the final was decided on penalties where PSG held their nerve to win 4-3. Arsenal came close to making history, but heartbreak struck in the shootout as Luis Enrique's men celebrated another European crown.In this video00:00 - PSG Retain Champions League Crown 01:00 - Arsenal and PSG Battle to 1-1 Draw02:00 - PSG Win 4-3 Shootout

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source