PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Highlights | Axar & Miller’s Madness Stuns Punjab

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PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Highlights

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 12 2026, 12:14 PM IST
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Delhi Capitals produced one of the most unbelievable run chases of IPL 2026 by hunting down 211 against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala. From being 74/4 to sealing the match in 19 overs, Axar Patel, David Miller and Madhav Tiwari turned the game upside down and kept DC’s playoff hopes alive in dramatic fashion.00:00 - PBKS vs DC Match Highlights00:54 - Madhav Tiwari Finishes Stunning Chase02:27 - Axar Patel & Miller Change The Game

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