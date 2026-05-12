PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Highlights | Axar & Miller’s Madness Stuns Punjab

Delhi Capitals produced one of the most unbelievable run chases of IPL 2026 by hunting down 211 against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala. From being 74/4 to sealing the match in 19 overs, Axar Patel, David Miller and Madhav Tiwari turned the game upside down and kept DC’s playoff hopes alive in dramatic fashion.00:00 - PBKS vs DC Match Highlights00:54 - Madhav Tiwari Finishes Stunning Chase02:27 - Axar Patel & Miller Change The Game

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