PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Highlights | Axar & Miller’s Madness Stuns Punjab

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026 Highlights
Delhi Capitals produced one of the most unbelievable run chases of IPL 2026 by hunting down 211 against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala. From being 74/4 to sealing the match in 19 overs, Axar Patel, David Miller and Madhav Tiwari turned the game upside down and kept DC’s playoff hopes alive in dramatic fashion.00:00 - PBKS vs DC Match Highlights00:54 - Madhav Tiwari Finishes Stunning Chase02:27 - Axar Patel & Miller Change The Game
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