Canada Vs Morocco Highlights: Atlas Lions Crush Canada 0-3 | FIFA World Cup 2026 | Football

Canada Vs Morocco Highlights: Atlas Lions Crush Canada 0-3
Morocco produced a clinical display to defeat Canada 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice before Soufiane Rahimi sealed the victory in stoppage time. The Atlas Lions booked a blockbuster quarterfinal clash with France, while Canada's memorable home World Cup campaign came to an end.In this video:0:00 Canada vs Morocco Match Highlights1:00 Canada Dominate Early but Bounou Stands Tall2:00 Ounahi's Double & Rahimi Finish Off Canada
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