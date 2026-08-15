PM Modi Wins Hearts After Independence Day Speech, Meets Excited Children | WATCH

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PM Modi Wins Hearts After Independence Day Speech, Meets Excited Children

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Aug 15 2026, 03:01 PM IST
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PM Modi interacted with elated children at the Red Fort after concluding his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2026. The heartwarming interaction saw the Prime Minister greet children and shake hands with them during India's 80th Independence Day celebrations.Watch the latest visuals of PM Modi at the Red Fort, his Independence Day 2026 speech, and his interaction with children after the national address.PM Modi, Narendra Modi, PM Modi Independence Day 2026, Independence Day 2026, Red Fort, PM Modi children, Modi children interaction, PM Modi latest, Modi speech today, India Independence Day, August 15 2026, 80th Independence Day, PM Modi Red Fort, Narendra Modi latest news.

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