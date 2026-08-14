Nepal Ex-PM Deuba Returns After Gen-Z Protests | Grand Welcome in Kathmandu

Former Nepal Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba returned to Kathmandu after nearly six months abroad for medical treatment. The 80-year-old leader, who was beaten during the Gen-Z protests last September, received a grand welcome featuring musical bands, cultural performances and cheering party cadres. Deuba said he had returned not to seek power, but to serve Nepal with humility, dedication and love. His comeback comes amid growing factional tensions within the Nepali Congress.