Mexico vs South Africa Highlights: El Tri Begin World Cup 2026 With Dramatic Win
Mexico began their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey with a stunning victory over South Africa. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored as El Tri dominated the opener, while red cards and intense moments made it a thrilling clash. Watch full match highlights, goals and key moments.
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