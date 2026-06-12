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Mexico vs South Africa Highlights: El Tri Begin World Cup 2026 With Dramatic Win

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 12 2026, 11:17 AM IST
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Mexico began their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey with a stunning victory over South Africa. Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez scored as El Tri dominated the opener, while red cards and intense moments made it a thrilling clash. Watch full match highlights, goals and key moments.

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