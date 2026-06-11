Bollywood Lauds PM Modi’s 12 Years of Service | Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai & More

Bollywood Lauds PM Modi’s 12 Years of Service
Bollywood personalities have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he completes 12 years in office and moves towards a historic milestone. Actor Anupam Kher highlighted his journey, while filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Subhash Ghai lauded the government’s focus on development, technology, culture and India’s global presence.
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