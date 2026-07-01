Mexico Vs Ecuador Highlights | El Tri Cruise Into Round of 16 | FIFA World Cup 2026 | Football

Mexico Vs Ecuador Highlights
Mexico delivered a superb all-round performance to defeat Ecuador 2-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. El Tri controlled the game with disciplined defending and clinical finishing, booking their place in the Round of 16 and keeping their dream of World Cup glory alive.
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