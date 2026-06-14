Metcalfe Seal Big Win | World Cup 2026 Highlights | Sports News

Australia stunned Türkiye with a brilliant 2-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D clash at BC Place, Vancouver. Despite Türkiye dominating possession and creating more chances, Australia’s solid defence and deadly counterattacks made the difference. Goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe sealed a memorable win for the Socceroos.In this video:0:00 – Australia vs Türkiye: World Cup 2026 Group D Kickoff Begins1:00 – Irankunda Strikes First as Australia Take Surprise Lead2:00 – Metcalfe Seals 2-0 Win as Australia Defend Brilliantly

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