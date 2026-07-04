Argentina vs Cape Verde Highlights | Lionel Messi's 20th World Cup Goal Sends Argentina Into Last 16

Lionel Messi delivered yet another unforgettable FIFA World Cup moment as Argentina survived a massive scare to defeat Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time and book their place in the Round of 16.Messi scored his 20th FIFA World Cup goal and extended his incredible streak of scoring in eight consecutive World Cup matches. But tournament debutants Cape Verde refused to back down, twice coming from behind and pushing the defending champions to their limits in a thrilling knockout clash in Miami.Goals from Deroy Duarte and Sidny Lopes Cabral stunned Argentina, while Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, and an unfortunate own goal from Diney Borges eventually sealed victory for Lionel Scaloni's side.Cape Verde's remarkable fairytale World Cup run comes to an end after one of the biggest performances in the nation's football history. Argentina now prepare for a Round of 16 clash against Egypt.Watch all the key moments, Messi's brilliant finish, dramatic extra-time goals, incredible saves by Emiliano Martinez, and the unforgettable atmosphere from Miami.Topics Covered:0:00 Argentina vs Cape Verde Highlights* Lionel Messi 20th World Cup Goal* FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockout Stage1:30 Argentina 3-2 Cape Verde* Messi World Cup Records* Cape Verde Historic World Cup Run* Extra Time Thriller2:30 Argentina vs Egypt Preview* Emiliano Martinez Saves* World Cup Round of 16

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