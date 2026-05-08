LSG vs RCB Highlights: Mitchell Marsh’s 111 Stuns RCB In Last-Over IPL Thriller

Mitchell Marsh unleashed absolute carnage in Lucknow as LSG defeated RCB by 9 runs in a rain-hit IPL 2026 thriller. Marsh’s explosive century, Pant’s late fireworks and Prince Yadav’s clutch bowling crushed RCB despite Rajat Patidar and Tim David’s fightback. Virat Kohli fell early as RCB’s top-two hopes suffered a huge blow.

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