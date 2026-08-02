Goodbye Nimsdai: Incredible Story of the Man Who Conquered All 14 Highest Peaks

The mountaineering world has lost a true legend. Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja inspired millions by achieving what many believed was impossible—climbing all 14 of the world's 8,000-metre peaks in just over six months. From serving in the elite Special Boat Service to rewriting mountaineering history with Project Possible, his journey was one of courage, determination, and resilience.In this video, we look back at the extraordinary life, unforgettable achievements, and lasting legacy of the climber who proved that nothing is impossible. Goodbye, Nimsdai. Your story will continue to inspire generations.