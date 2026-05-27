WWE NXT Results: Lola Vice Survives Brutal Night On NXT! | Entertainment News

WWE NXT Results: Lola Vice Survives Brutal Night On NXT!
WWE NXT delivered a chaotic night packed with title drama, betrayals and brutal fights. Lola Vice retained her championship against Izzi Dame in a hard-hitting main event, while The Culling and OTM tore the house down. Multiple backstage confrontations, surprise attacks and shocking moments made this one of the wildest NXT episodes of 2026.In this video:00:00 – Lola Vice Retains Title In Brutal Main Event Battle02:04 – Kelani Jordan Launches Shocking Post-Match Attack02:30 – Chaos Explodes Across WWE NXT With Betrayals & Fights
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