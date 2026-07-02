England Vs DR Congo Highlights: Kane's Late Double Saves Three Lions | FIFA World Cup | Football

England survived a massive FIFA World Cup 2026 scare after captain Harry Kane scored a sensational late brace to complete a dramatic 2-1 comeback against fearless DR Congo. The African underdogs stunned England with an early goal and came close to creating history before Kane rescued the Three Lions and booked a thrilling Round of 16 clash with Mexico.In this video: 0:00 DR Congo Stun England with Early Goal1:32 Harry Kane Levels the Match in the 75th Minute2:45 Kane's Stunning Winner Sends England into Round of 16

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