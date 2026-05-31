John Cena Retires: WWE Legend’s Shocking Net Worth REVEALED! Know More | Sports

John Cena Retires: WWE Legend’s Shocking Net Worth REVEALED! Know More
WWE icon John Cena’s retirement marks the end of an unforgettable era in professional wrestling. From championship glory to Hollywood success, Cena built an estimated $80 million fortune. His journey from WWE superstar to global celebrity has inspired millions, making him one of the most successful wrestlers of all time.In this video:0:00 – John Cena Announces WWE Retirement After Historic Career1:00 – John Cena's Net Worth, Earnings & Hollywood Success2:00 – WWE Legacy, Championships & Record-Breaking Achievements
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