John Cena Retires: WWE Legend’s Shocking Net Worth REVEALED! Know More | Sports

WWE icon John Cena’s retirement marks the end of an unforgettable era in professional wrestling. From championship glory to Hollywood success, Cena built an estimated $80 million fortune. His journey from WWE superstar to global celebrity has inspired millions, making him one of the most successful wrestlers of all time.In this video:0:00 – John Cena Announces WWE Retirement After Historic Career1:00 – John Cena's Net Worth, Earnings & Hollywood Success2:00 – WWE Legacy, Championships & Record-Breaking Achievements

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source