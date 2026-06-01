Jacob Fatu Injury Shocks WWE! Roman Reigns Match in Serious Doubt? | Sports

Jacob Fatu Injury Shocks WWE! Roman Reigns Match in Serious Doubt?
WWE may be forced to change major plans after reports claimed Jacob Fatu suffered a legitimate injury following his recent match. With a high-profile title showdown against Roman Reigns reportedly in jeopardy, WWE is now considering backup options while awaiting medical clearance on the rising Bloodline star.In this video:00:00 – Reports Claim Jacob Fatu Suffers Legitimate Injury01:00 – Roman Reigns Match Now In Serious Doubt02:00 – WWE Discussing Backup Plans Amid Uncertainty
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
10:51
Now Playing
12:17
Now Playing
03:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing