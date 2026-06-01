Jacob Fatu Injury Shocks WWE! Roman Reigns Match in Serious Doubt? | Sports

WWE may be forced to change major plans after reports claimed Jacob Fatu suffered a legitimate injury following his recent match. With a high-profile title showdown against Roman Reigns reportedly in jeopardy, WWE is now considering backup options while awaiting medical clearance on the rising Bloodline star.In this video:00:00 – Reports Claim Jacob Fatu Suffers Legitimate Injury01:00 – Roman Reigns Match Now In Serious Doubt02:00 – WWE Discussing Backup Plans Amid Uncertainty

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