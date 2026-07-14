IND W vs ENG W Test Highlights: India Create History at Lord's! England Crushed by 270 Runs

India scripted history with a sensational 270-run victory over England in the first-ever Women's Test at Lord's Cricket Ground. Chasing a record 457-run target, England were bowled out for 186 before lunch on Day 4 as Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma sealed a famous win. Kranti Gaud and Yastika Bhatia also created history with record-breaking performances. Watch the complete highlights, top moments and reactions from this unforgettable Test.In this video:0:00 India Create History with 270-Run Win at Lord's1:42 Sneh Rana & Deepti Sharma Finish England's Chase3:56 Kranti Gaud & Yastika Bhatia Rewrite Lord's Record Books

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