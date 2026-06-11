England vs Costa Rica Highlights: Gordon, Rice & Watkins Fire Three Lions to 3-0 Win
England produced a brilliant display against Costa Rica in their final World Cup warm-up match. Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon and Ollie Watkins scored as the Three Lions secured a convincing 3-0 victory. Jude Bellingham impressed with his creativity, while Thomas Tuchel’s side showed strong signs ahead of the World Cup.
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