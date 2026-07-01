Ivory Coast Vs Norway Highlights: Haaland's Late Winner Creates FIFA World Cup 2026 History | Sports

Erling Haaland once again proved why he's one of football's biggest superstars, scoring a dramatic late winner as Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Antonio Nusa also scored as Norway scripted history and booked a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against Brazil.In this video: 00:00 Norway Shock Ivory Coast With Historic World Cup Victory01:00 Amad Diallo Levels as Ivory Coast Fight Back02:00 Haaland's Late Winner Sends Norway Into Brazil Showdown

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source