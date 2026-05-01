GT vs RCB Highlights: Gill Storm Sinks RCB in Ahmedabad Thriller

Gujarat Titans outplayed Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets in IPL 2026. After restricting RCB to 155, GT chased it down in just 15.5 overs. Shubman Gill’s explosive knock and Jason Holder’s all-round brilliance sealed a dominant win.0:00 - GT win by 4 wickets in a dominant chase1:20 - Devdutt Padikkal top-scores with quick 402:50 - Rahul Tewatia finishes calmly for GT

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source