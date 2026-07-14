France vs Spain Preview: Predicted XI, Key Battles & Who Reaches the World Cup Final? | FIFA Finals

France and Spain are just one win away from the FIFA World Cup 2026 final as two European giants prepare for a blockbuster semi-final clash. Can Kylian Mbappe fire Les Bleus into another final, or will teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and midfield maestro Rodri guide Spain to victory? Here's a complete preview, key battles, predicted line-ups, tactical analysis and match prediction ahead of the biggest game of the tournament.In this video:0:00 France vs Spain: World Cup Semi-Final Preview2:49 Mbappe vs Lamine Yamal – The Biggest Battle4:20 Predicted XI, Tactical Analysis & Match Prediction

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