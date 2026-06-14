Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed had a viral moment during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Morocco when he realized he was unknowingly sitting next to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The streamer's surprised reaction was captured on his livestream, with the mayor revealing he was a fan of IShowSpeed's work.

The popular YouTuber, IShowSpeed, aka Darren Jason Watkins Jr., was unaware of the high-profile company he was keeping during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Morocco at MetLife Stadium in New York on Saturday, June 13.

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Brazil and Morocco held on to draw after both sides scored a goal each in the regulation time, ending the Group C opener in a 1-1 stalemate. Morocco’s Ismael Saibari scored the opening goal to take an early lead in the 21st minute, before Vinicius Junior leveled the scores with a clinical finish in the 32nd minute of the match. The first half ended with a 1-1.

However, in the second half of the game, neither side was able to break the deadlock despite a flurry of substitutions and increased attacking pressure. Both teams ultimately settled for a hard-fought draw, leaving Group C wide open.

Also Read: Mexican Trade Leader Fired for Racist 'Slant-Eye' Gesture at FIFA WC

IShowSpeed’s Reaction to Meeting NYC Mayor Goes Viral

IShowSpeed, aka Darren Jason Watkins Jr., and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani were among the exclusive group of VIP guests and high-profile attendees at the MetLife Stadium. What left fans in stitches was the realization that the 21-year-old streamer had been sitting just inches away from the 112th Mayor of New York City for the majority of the match without ever noticing who his seat-mate was.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), IShowSpeed was seen initially confused as his livestream chat began flooding with messages identifying his neighbor. After catching a comment asking, "Why is my chat saying mayor?" the streamer turned to verify the identity of the person beside him.

Upon realizing he was seated next to Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Speed immediately offered a handshake and formally introduced himself to the New York City leader. At the same time, Mamdani revealed that he was a fan of the IShowSpeed and praised his viral impact, even mentioning that he has been listening to the YouTuber’s 2022 World Cup song every morning.

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IShowSpeed was also in attendance for the USA’s opening match against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles earlier in the tournament, where he witnessed the host nation secure a convincing 4-1 victory.

Since Darren Jason Watkins Jr is one of the most recognizable figures in the digital creator space, his ability to draw massive crowds and influence sports culture continues to grow. His presence at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA has been a recurring highlight, bridging the gap between traditional sporting spectacle and the high-energy, interactive world of modern livestreaming.

How the FIFA World Cup 2026 Has Reshaped North American Culture?

For the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup, three North American nations have been awarded the honor of co-hosting the tournament, marking a historic milestone that has fundamentally altered the cultural and sporting landscape across the continent.

Mexico is hosting the prestigious football tournament for the third time, having previously hosted it in 1970 and 1986. Meanwhile, the United States is hosting for the second time, following its successful organization of the 1994 edition, while Canada is marking its historic debut as a FIFA World Cup host nation.

By awarding the three North American nations the co-hosting of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, the world governing body of football has apparently signaled a new era of global inclusivity, leveraging the region's vast infrastructure and diverse cultures to host the tournament's first-ever 48-team edition.

Given the popularity of football in North America, thanks to the success of Major League Soccer, the 2026 FIFA World Cup serves as a definitive validation of the sport’s transformation into a mature, deeply ingrained pillar of the region's cultural and commercial landscape.

The USA, Mexico, and Canada have collectively leveraged this tournament to bridge the gap between their established sporting traditions and the global, interactive spectacle of football.

Also Read: Ghana Star Thomas Partey Denied Canada Visa for FIFA World Cup 2026 Match