Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, a Mexican trade leader, was fired after a viral video showed him making a racist 'slant-eye' gesture to South Korean influencer Yoon Su-jin during a FIFA World Cup match, sparking widespread condemnation.

A Mexican trade association leader has been removed from his position after a video showing him making a racist gesture toward a South Korean influencer during a FIFA World Cup match went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism and calls for accountability. Ulises Fernando Bernal Miramontes, president of the Jalisco Association of Surveyors and Geomatics Engineers (CITGEJ), was dismissed from his post following the circulation of footage showing him making a "slant-eye" gesture toward South Korean content creator Yoon Su-jin during South Korea's World Cup match against the Czech Republic in Mexico, The Korea Herald reported.

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The Incident and Viral Backlash

According to reports, the incident occurred in the stands while Yoon, who is known online as Incocat_t and has nearly nine million followers across TikTok and YouTube, was filming herself celebrating South Korea's 2-1 victory. In the video, a man seated behind her, identified by social media users as Bernal, is seen laughing and making hand gestures before showing him making a "slant-eye" -- a gesture widely regarded as racist toward Asians. Yoon appeared visibly uncomfortable after noticing the gesture.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, she wrote in Korean, "I came all the way to Mexico for the World Cup, but... am I being too sensitive?" The footage triggered a heated debate on social media, where thousands of users condemned the gesture and called for an apology. Many commenters posted messages of support for Yoon, while others argued that such behaviour had no place at an international sporting event.

Racism in Sports and Official Consequences

The incident sparked a broader discussion on racism and discrimination at international sporting events, with users pointing out that such gestures perpetuate harmful stereotypes directed at people of East Asian heritage. The "slant-eye" gesture has long been criticised as a racist stereotype directed at people of East Asian descent and has historically been associated with anti-Asian prejudice.

As public criticism intensified, Bernal's conduct came under scrutiny in Mexico, ultimately leading to his removal from the leadership position at the Jalisco-based professional organisation.

Fan Reactions and Match Details

The incident comes amid otherwise positive scenes involving South Korean supporters at the tournament. According to South Korean broadcaster MBC, Mexican fans were also seen celebrating alongside Korean supporters during the same match, including lifting one fan onto their shoulders in a display of camaraderie.

South Korea began their FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic, while co-hosts Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 in their Group A opener. The two teams are scheduled to face each other at Guadalajara Stadium on June 18. (ANI)