Vinicius Junior scored a crucial equaliser for Brazil against Morocco in the FIFA World Cup. But the real highlight was American rapper Travis Scott's wild celebration in the stands, which has now gone viral.

Brazil’s FIFA World Cup clash against Morocco produced a memorable moment when Vinicius Junior scored a stunning equaliser, sending the New York New Jersey Stadium into chaos. While Brazilian supporters celebrated the brilliant strike, one reaction from the stands grabbed extra attention, American rapper Travis Scott’s wild celebration quickly went viral.

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Vinicius Brings Brazil Back Into The Game

Brazil found themselves under pressure after Morocco took the lead in the 21st minute. However, the five-time world champions responded quickly, with Vinicius Junior showcasing his individual brilliance.

In the 32nd minute, the Brazilian forward found the back of the net with a superb finish to level the score. The goal gave Carlo Ancelotti’s side a major boost and changed the momentum of the match.

The video of Vinicius’ celebration spread rapidly on social media, with fans praising the forward’s big-game performance. Among the many reactions, Travis Scott’s excitement in the stadium stood out as cameras captured the rapper jumping and celebrating the goal.

Vinicius Creates Another World Cup Moment

The match held special importance for Vinicius, as it marked his 50th appearance for Brazil’s national team. The goal was his 10th for Brazil and his second-ever strike in FIFA World Cup history.

His first World Cup goal also came during a crucial knockout-stage match against South Korea in the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Once again, Vinicius proved his ability to deliver when Brazil needed him the most.

With his latest performance, the Real Madrid star continues to strengthen his reputation as one of Brazil’s biggest match-winners on the international stage.