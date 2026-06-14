Lionel Messi had an intense training session focusing on running and spot kicks ahead of Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria. He looks set to start after expressing happiness with his fitness following a successful penalty in a friendly.

Messi in Intense Training for World Cup Opener

Iconic Argentina footballer Lionel Messi had an intense training session ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup opener against Algeria scheduled for Monday. In a story posted on his Instagram, Messi was seen taking part in the team's training session, focusing on his running, spot kicks and overall match readiness.

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Declares Fitness After Friendly Win

Messi looks all but set to start off against Algeria in his side's World Cup title defence, having expressed happiness with his performance and fitness after Argentina won their last pre-WC friendly against Iceland on Wednesday. Played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Alabama, the Inter Miami forward was introduced in the 70th minute and calmly converted a penalty in Argentina's comfortable victory. After the match, Messi expressed his relief at his physical condition to TyC Sports, as quoted by Goal.com, "Enjoying it from the start, I was eager to play for a while since I arrived with this discomfort. Happy, enjoying every moment, and excited as always. I felt great, I was keen to get started and shake off the fears you have when you have this discomfort, to be able to play freely. We have a week to get everyone fit and ready for the opening match."

Overcoming Recent Injury Concerns

Messi missed Argentina's 2-0 friendly victory over Honduras on June 6 despite taking part in the pre-match warm-up, as he was recovering from muscle fatigue in his left hamstring. The Inter Miami forward had joined the national team camp after experiencing discomfort during his club's Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture against the Philadelphia Union before the league paused for the World Cup. (ANI)