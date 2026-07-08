Following Egypt's controversial 3-2 World Cup defeat to Argentina, a video of an Egyptian fan verbally abusing match officials went viral. The fan's outburst, stemming from frustration over officiating decisions, has reportedly prompted a FIFA investigation, with the individual facing a potential ban and other penalties.

The Egyptian fan vented his frustration and anger towards the match officials after the national team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 defeat to Argentina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 7.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Despite leading 0-2 and putting themselves on the verge of pulling off an upset, Egypt, led by star striker Mohamed Salah, ultimately suffered a heartbreaking 3–2 defeat after Argentina staged a dramatic late comeback with three goals in the final 13 minutes to advance to the quarterfinals.

However, the contest was marred by controversy, as Egypt coach Hossam Hassan accused FIFA of bias after the referee awarded Argentina a contentious penalty in the 82nd minute that shifted the momentum of the match. With the score tied at 2-2, the African nation believed Mac Allister had pulled back Hamdy Fathy inside the box during the buildup to Argentina's eventual winning goal. The incident was not reviewed by VAR, further intensifying Egypt's frustration.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Coach Hassan Makes Explosive 'Cheated' Claim After Defeat to Argentina

Egypt Fan Abuses Match Officials After the Match

The Egyptian fans who were present at the Atlanta Stadium for the clash against Argentina were frustrated, angry, and disappointed over what they believe was a series of biased officiating decisions that cost their team a historic quarterfinal spot.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the match officials were seen leaving the pitch when an Egyptian fan was captured hurling aggressive verbal abuse at them, mirroring the intense frustrations expressed by the team’s coaching staff following the final whistle.

The angry fan showed gestures suggesting corruption and shouted insults at the match referees, particularly Francois Letexier, who faced intense scrutiny and verbal aggression from the angry spectators and team staff alike following several controversial officiating decisions that Egypt believes cost them a historic quarterfinal victory.

Egypt’s defeat to Argentina in a thrilling match, which saw the defending champions stage a dramatic late comeback, has left the Egyptian team and their supporters frustrated by officiating decisions.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan stated that they were ‘cheated’, adding that “do not want to put it nicely and talk about hard luck. We have been cheated unfairly today; we have suffered injustice."

Egypt Fan Under FIFA Investigation

The viral video of an Egyptian fan abusing and gesturing toward match officials has reportedly caught the attention of tournament organizers. It has been reported that FIFA, the world governing body of football, is expected to review stadium surveillance footage to identify the individual, as such behavior violates the tournament's strict code of conduct regarding the treatment of officials and respectful fan engagement.

Though FIFA hasn’t officially released a statement concerning Egypt fan’s behaviour, reports suggest that the governing body is taking the matter seriously, as maintaining the safety and security of match officials is a paramount concern throughout the tournament.

If the investigation confirms a breach of the tournament’s code of conduct, the individual could face significant penalties, ranging from an immediate ban from all remaining World Cup venues to potential legal repercussions depending on local laws in the United States. FIFA may impose sanctions, including fines or further disciplinary actions, as it continues to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, Argentina will continue their quest for the World Cup title defence when they take on Switzerland in the quarterfinal on Sunday, July 12.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup Dream Over, Legend Leaves Field In Tears (WATCH)