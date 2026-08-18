Barcelona has signed 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri from Manchester City for a reported £65.4 million. The Spanish midfielder has agreed to a contract with the Catalan club until the summer of 2030, marking a major transfer.

Barcelona FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Spain midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante, popularly known as Rodri, from Manchester City, with the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner agreeing to a contract with the Catalan club until the summer of 2030. The 30-year-old joins Barcelona after six seasons at Manchester City, where he established himself as one of the world's best defensive midfielders under then-manager Pep Guardiola. The transfer is reportedly worth 65.4 million pounds (USD 88.56 million), according to Reuters.

"FC Barcelona and Manchester City have reached an agreement for the transfer of Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante, known in the football world as Rodri, who is committing to the Catalan club until 30 June 2030," Barcelona said in a statement. Rodri's move to Barcelona comes after a period disrupted by injuries, which kept him sidelined for most of the club competitions last season. He recently underwent minor back surgery and had previously spent more than seven months out after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2024. He also dealt with knee and hamstring problems last season.

A Decorated Career

Despite those setbacks, Rodri remains one of the most decorated midfielders in world football. Since joining Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019, he helped the club win four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League in 2023. Rodri scored the decisive goal in the Champions League final against Inter Milan in 2023, securing City's first European title and leading to a European Treble for the blue side of Manchester.

His individual achievements have also been significant. Rodri was named the Ballon d'Or winner in 2024 after playing a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph. More recently, he was part of Spain's World Cup-winning campaign and was named the tournament's best player, further enhancing his credentials on the international stage.

Player Profile and Background

Barcelona highlighted Rodri's ability to dictate games from midfield and his tactical intelligence as key attributes behind the signing. "Rodri came through the youth ranks at Atletico Madrid, although he completed his development at Villarreal, the club where he made his debut in the Spanish top flight," the club said.

The midfielder made his senior debut for Villarreal before returning to Atletico in 2018. After one season under Diego Simeone, he moved to Manchester City in 2019. Barcelona also praised his composure and passing ability, describing him as a player who can "control the tempo of games" while contributing both defensively and in attack.

A Major Coup for Barcelona

The signing strengthens Barcelona's midfield options as the club looks to build around a player with extensive experience at the highest level of club and international football. Rodri's arrival also represents a significant coup for Barcelona, who reportedly beat competition from Real Madrid to secure his services.

(ANI)