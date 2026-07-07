Portugal's legend Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't win the World Cup, even after playing and scoring in six different tournaments. He had already announced this would be his last World Cup. The Round of 16 match against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 turned out to be his final one.

Cristiano Ronaldo in tears: The whole world saw Neymar crying after Brazil crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Norway. Just 24 hours later, it was Cristiano Ronaldo's turn. The Portuguese legend was in tears after his team lost 0-1 to Spain in the Round of 16. Ronaldo just couldn't control his emotions on the field.

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He had already announced this was his last World Cup. He was hoping it wouldn't end here, but it did. While his great rival Lionel Messi won the World Cup for Argentina, Ronaldo leaves without the trophy for Portugal. This will be a regret he carries forever.

Retiring from international ,football,?

A few days back, Ronaldo's sister hinted that the legend might announce his retirement from international football very soon. Now that Portugal is out of the World Cup, that announcement could come any day.

The national team doesn't have any major matches lined up for now. Ronaldo is 41 years old. By the time the UEFA Euro 2028 comes around, he'll be 43. The team might look to build for the future with younger players, and he may not get a spot. That's why everyone is talking about Ronaldo's possible retirement.

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A record-breaking run ends without the trophy

It's a bitter end for a player who made history in this tournament. Ronaldo became the only footballer in the world to score in six different World Cups. But even that incredible record couldn't bring the ultimate prize for Portugal. The World Cup trophy remains the one thing missing from his cabinet.

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