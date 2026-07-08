Argentina's comeback win over Egypt sparks ugly fan clashes as videos show supporters spraying alcohol at Egyptian fans. FIFA also investigating IShowSpeed racism claims.

Videos circulating online show Argentina fans spraying alcohol toward Egyptian supporters after their team secured a 3-2 comeback victory, sparking outrage across social media.

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The incident occurred following Argentina's win over Egypt in a recent match. Footage shows Argentine supporters directing alcohol sprays toward Egyptian fans while taunting them about the loss. The act has drawn sharp criticism, particularly because alcohol consumption is prohibited in Islam, making the gesture deeply offensive to many Egyptian supporters.

One fan posted on social media, "The filthiest fans I've ever seen in my life are the Argentina fans… They sprayed the Egyptian fans with alcohol."

Similar accusations have also emerged from Algerian supporters during their World Cup game against Argentina, raising questions about a pattern of behavior. However, all claims remain unconfirmed and require proper investigation before reaching any conclusions.

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Egypt Manager's Gesture Adds Fuel to Fire

The controversy extends beyond the stands to events on the pitch. Egypt manager Hossam Hassan made an "X" symbol during the match after Mostafa Zico's goal was overturned. Zico had given Egypt a 2-0 lead, but the goal was disallowed due to a foul that occurred on the other side of the field minutes earlier.

Officials discussed the matter with Hassan on the field but did not stop proceedings. No details have emerged about the alleged incident even after the game concluded. Zico later scored again to restore Egypt's 2-0 lead, but the controversy added another layer to the heated post-match discussions.

The fan behavior has overshadowed what was a thrilling comeback from Argentina on the pitch. The match itself delivered drama, but the focus quickly shifted from the football to the ugly scenes in the stands.

Meanwhile, FIFA has confirmed it opened an investigation into an alleged racist abuse incident involving popular YouTuber IShowSpeed during Argentina's game against Cape Verde. The content creator, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., has over 50 million YouTube subscribers and millions of followers across social media platforms.

The investigation has raised further questions about fan behavior surrounding Argentina's matches. This latest incident comes despite Argentina's players repeatedly speaking out against racism and discrimination throughout their careers.

Lionel Messi has supported campaigns against racism, while other Argentina players have also addressed the importance of respect and unity. The national team has promoted these values, and many feel fans are expected to represent those same principles.

The alcohol-spraying incident involving Egyptian fans has drawn particular outrage given the religious sensitivities. Many Egyptian supporters view the act as a deliberate provocation targeting their faith.

Social media reactions have been largely critical of Argentina fans, with many calling for disciplinary action. Some have questioned why such behavior continues despite repeated warnings.

No official statements have been issued by tournament organizers regarding the alcohol-spraying incident. The claims remain unverified, and investigations are ongoing.