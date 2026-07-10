England Vs India Highlights: Harry Brook, Phil Salt Power England To T20I Series Win | Cricket News

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England Vs India Highlights: Harry Brook, Phil Salt Power England To T20I Series Win

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 10 2026, 12:12 PM IST
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England sealed the T20I series in dominant fashion after thrashing India by nine wickets in Bristol. Harry Brook's unbeaten 79 and Phil Salt's explosive 59 made light work of India's target. Watch the complete match highlights, top moments, wickets, boundaries and England's clinical series-winning performance.In this video:0:00 England vs India T20I Highlights1:30 Phil Salt Gives England a Flying Start4:12 Harry Brook Finishes the Chase & England Win the Series

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