Ecuador vs Germany Highlights: Plata's Heroics Helps Seal Round of 32 Spot | FIFA World Cup|Football

Ecuador vs Germany Highlights: Plata's Heroics Helps Seal Round of 32 Spot
The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E clash saw a dramatic result as Ecuador produced a brilliant comeback to defeat Germany 2-1. Germany took an early lead through Leroy Sané, but Ecuador responded with goals from Nilson Angulo and Gonzalo Plata to secure a famous win and book their place in the knockout stage.
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