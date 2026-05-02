DC vs RR Highlights: Delhi Capitals CRUSH Rajasthan Royals! 226-RUN CHASE - IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals scripted history with record 226-run chase vs Rajasthan Royals! KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka & Ashutosh Sharma deliver masterclass! Full match highlights.0:00 - DC vs RR - Jaipur Thriller0:45 - Parag & Jurel: 102-run stand1:20 - RR: 225/6 in 20 overs1:45 - Nissanka: 62 off 33 balls2:35 - Rahul: 75 off 45 balls

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