Lost Language of Iran Decoded After 4,000 Years | Linear Elamite Breakthrough | World News

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Lost Language of Iran Decoded After 4,000 Years

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 01 2026, 07:09 PM IST
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A 4,000-year-old mystery has finally been solved. French archaeologist François Desset has successfully deciphered Linear Elamite, an ancient writing system from Iran that baffled researchers for over a century.Working from the University of Liège in Belgium, Desset used digitised inscriptions from ancient vases to unlock the secrets of this lost script—revealing a unique writing system developed entirely within ancient Iran.This breakthrough is being compared to the decoding of Egyptian hieroglyphs, opening new doors to understanding the Elamite language, one of the oldest in human history.From ancient tablets to modern technology, this discovery reshapes what we know about early civilizations and could help decode even older scripts like Proto-Elamite.Location: Liège, Belgium / London, UKSource: AFP / François Desset0:00 - The Mystery0:29 - The Code1:00 - The Breakthrough2:40 - Why It Matter3:25 - Looking Back Even Further3:55 - Conclusion

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