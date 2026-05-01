Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Survivor Says 'My Son and Wife Missing'

A tragic cruise accident at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur left four dead and several missing. A survivor alleged lack of life jackets and shared that his wife and son are missing. Rescue teams continue search operations after the boat capsized, with 15 people rescued so far.0:00 – Tragedy at Bargi Dam0:26 - Tourist Cruise Capsizes2:16 - Massive Rescue Operation

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