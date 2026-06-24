Panama vs Croatia Highlights: Budimir Strikes as Croatia Edge Panama 1-0 | FIFA World Cup | Sports

Croatia pulled off a crucial 1-0 victory over Panama in a tense FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash. Ante Budimir’s second-half strike proved to be the match-winner as Croatia stayed alive in the tournament race. Panama fought hard till the end but couldn’t break Croatia’s strong defensive wall in a tight contest.In this video:00:00 — Tight first half as Croatia and Panama battle for control01:30 — Budimir breaks deadlock with crucial second-half goal02:45 — Croatia defend bravely to secure vital 1-0 victory

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