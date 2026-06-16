New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine will retire from international cricket after the 2026 T20 World Cup. The article explores how missing the 2012 London Olympics hockey squad became a pivotal moment, leading her to focus solely on cricket and become one of the game's greatest all-rounders.

The former New Zealand captain and the veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine will call time on her illustrious international career after the conclusion of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is underway in England.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Appearing in her 10th consecutive edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup, Sophie Devine has already grown into one of the most iconic figures in the game, not just in women’s cricket but also as one of the most versatile athletes to have ever emerged from New Zealand’s sporting landscape. Last year, the 36-year-old retired from ODIs after the Women’s World Cup 2025.

Now, the former skipper of the White Ferns will hang up her boots entirely in international cricket following the ongoing edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup, bringing her curtain down on her T20 career, but will continue to play the T20 leagues, including the WPL, where she currently represents the Gujarat Giants.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma is a champion cricketer, adds value to team: Sairaj Bahutule

The 2012 London Olympics Omission: The Catalyst for a New Chapter

Sophie Devine is not just a cricketer, but a proper athlete who played top-level field hockey for the New Zealand women's national team, the Black Sticks. The veteran all-rounder was balancing the gruelling demands of international hockey and domestic cricket for years, constantly shifting her focus between the turf and pitch.

However, the path to becoming a cricket legend was fundamentally shaped after accidentally missing her spot in the hockey squad for the 2012 London Olympics. Devine had already represented New Zealand in 36 international matches after taking a brief break from her cricket career between 2011 and 2012.

Nearly two years of hiatus from cricket was to chase the ultimate dream of representing her country on the world's biggest sporting stage. However, Devine’s ambition was cut short by her exclusion from the final squad, which resulted in a profound moment of clarity. Between 2011 and 2012, Sophie Devine realised that the path of the dual-sport athlete, while rewarding, was reaching a natural limit.

The heartbreak of missing the 2012 London Olympics after being left out of the New Zealand women’s hockey squad initially felt like the end of her elite sporting journey. Yet, in that void, Devine found her true calling, cricket. She returned to the pitch with renewed vigour, quickly being offered one of the first professional central contracts by New Zealand Cricket.

The financial stability provided by these first-ever professional contracts was the final piece of the puzzle. It offered her the security and professional structure that professional cricket had previously lacked, making her choice to hang up her hockey boots for an exciting path forward.

The Decision That Transformed a Career

The hockey career might’ve put her on the global stage, but cricket gave her a new home. Sophie Devine has been playing professional cricket for New Zealand since 2006, evolving from a raw, young talent into one of the most destructive all-rounders in the game's history.

By channelling her full focus into bat and ball, Devine brought the explosive aerobic fitness, relentless competitiveness, and high-level hand-eye coordination that she honed while playing for New Zealand at the international level. Devine’s decision to return to the sport in which she began playing professionally eventually allowed her to reach unprecedented heights.

Over a decade and a half, Sophie Devine has become a cornerstone of New Zealand’s sporting identity. Devine played five Women’s ODI World Cups and 10 successive Women’s T20 World Cups, a testament to her enduring brilliance and consistent excellence. Under Devine’s captaincy, New Zealand clinched its maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title in 2024.

In her international career, Sophie Devine has aggregated over 8100 runs and 240 wickets in 315 matches, highlighting her exceptional impact as a world-class all-rounder for New Zealand in ODIs and T20Is.

Also Read: ENG vs NZ, Oval Test: England’s Road to Redemption Overshadowed by Stokes-Atkinson Nightclub Row