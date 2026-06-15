Following India's win over Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin expressed concerns about the team's lack of power-hitting depth. He questioned if India could go far in the tournament, highlighting that they may struggle against stronger teams like England and Australia.

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin raised concerns over Team India’s depth following the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 group stage win over their arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday, June 14.

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After posting a total of 170/6, thanks to Smriti Mandhana’s fluent 68-run knock and a quickfire cameo innings by 34 off 17 balls by Richa Ghosh, India bundled out Pakistan for 106 in 17 overs. Deepti Sharma led the bowling attack with figures of 5/10 at an economy rate of 2.50 in her spell of four overs.

Shree Charani chipped in with three wickets while conceding 21 runs at an economy rate of 5.20 in four overs, while Shafali Verma also contributed with the ball, picking up the crucial wicket of Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana as the opposition’s middle-order chase collapsed.

Also Read: IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Shafali Verma Criticised for 'Reckless' Approach After Early Dismissal

R Ashwin Questions India’s Depth

As Team India kicked off their quest for the maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title with a victory over Pakistan, Ravichandran Ashwin expressed reservations about the team’s prospects, stating that he is ‘not sure India will go very far’ in the tournament due to a noticeable ‘lack of power’ in the lineup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, R Ashwin stated that India may struggle against tougher opponents in the competition, specifically highlighting Australia and England as major challenges.

“I am not sure India will go very far in this T20 World Cup because there is a lack of power in the lineup. While India were excellent against Pakistan and their spin attack once again proved decisive, the team still lacks the depth that sides like England and Australia possess,” the 38-year-old said.

“India's combination appears slightly short on power-hitting options, which could become a concern in tougher matches against stronger opponents. Compared to the strong lineups of England and Australia, India's overall team depth remains a significant worry," he added.

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R Ashwin’s observation stems from his analytical assessment of the team's composition compared to the world's top-ranked sides. In the match against Pakistan, apart from Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, the rest of the batting order struggled to maintain a high strike rate against the Pakistani bowlers during the middle overs.

The former Indian off-spinner’s concerns highlight a tactical gap between the current Indian squad and the world’s elite sides, particularly in the context of modern T20 cricket.

Team India’s Path to Semifinal

Following a victory over Pakistan in the opening match at Edgbaston, Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will face the Netherlands on June 17 in Leeds. Thereafter, the Women in Blue will lock horns with the two-time finalists, South Africa and Bangladesh, on June 21 and June 25, respectively, in Manchester.

India will conclude their group stage by taking on the six-time champions Australia at Lord’s in London on June 28. Harmanpreet-led side will need to win most of their remaining group stage matches to secure a semifinal spot, with the clash against Australia likely serving as a crucial litmus test for their ambitions in the tournament.

Winning three out of the remaining four outings could guarantee a place in the semifinals, positioning India favorably as they look to build momentum ahead of the knockout stages. However, the competitive nature of their group and the potential net run-rate implications, every game, including against Australia, will be pivotal in determining their standing and path toward the championship.

Also Read: T20 WC: Harmanpreet praises Mandhana, Deepti after win over Pakistan