Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: 7 Players Who Featured in First Edition of the Tournament
The 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup will feature seven legends who have played every edition since 2009. Icons like Harmanpreet Kaur, Ellyse Perry and Suzie Bates continue to shine, marking 17 years of consistency, class and excellence on the world stage.
The Unbreakables: 7 Stars of Every T20 World Cup
The 10th edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup is almost upon us, with the marquee event set to take place on June 12 in England and Wales. New Zealand will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having won the title in 2024, defeating South Africa in the final.
The Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will witness several talented and seasoned players return to the global stage. However, there are legends of women’s cricket who have achieved the remarkable feat of participating in every single edition of the tournament since its inception in 2009.
As they prepare for their 10th consecutive T20 World Cup, let’s take a look at seven of these enduring icons who have been the constants of the sport’s most prestigious T20 competition.
1. Harmanpreet Kaur
Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made her T20I debut against England at the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2009. 17 years later, Kaur has returned to where it all began for the 2026 edition of the tournament, held in England and Wales.
Harmanpreet Kaur couldn’t have asked for a better start to her T20I career than making her debut at the prestigious event. From 2009 to 2024, the 37-year-old featured in nine consecutive editions of the Women’s T20 World Cup and will be leading Team India for the fifth successive tournament, solidifying her status as one of the most experienced leaders in the game.
Harmanpree Kaur is the joint-leading run-getter for Team India in the Women’s T20 World Cup, amassing 726 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 25.03 in 39 matches.
Also Read: India kick off T20 WC 2026 prep with 26-run win over West Indies
2. Ellyse Perry
With the retirement of former captain Alyssa Healy earlier this year, the spotlight has shone even brighter on Ellyse Perry as the enduring heartbeat of the Australian side. A cornerstone of Australian cricket since 2007, Perry’s longevity has been nothing short of legendary.
Having been part of the Women’s T20 World Cup since the first edition in 2009, the 35-year-old veteran all-rounder is poised to reach a historic milestone in the 2026 tournament. She is set to become the first player, across both men’s and women’s cricket, to reach 50 appearances in the marquee event.
Ellyse Perry played a pivotal role in helping Australia clinch a record six Women’s T20 World Cup titles. In the tournament, the all-rounder has aggregated 503 runs and 40 wickets in 47 matches.
3. Suzie Bates
The veteran New Zealand opener has been a cornerstone of the White Ferns' batting lineup since the inaugural tournament in 2009. Suzie Bates made her T20 World Cup debut at the age of 21, and 17 years later, the 38-year-old enters this 2026 edition as the tournament's all-time leading run-scorer.
With 1216 runs, including 8 fifties, at an average of 31.17 in 42 matches, Bates remains a monumental figure in the game. She played a pivotal role in helping New Zealand clinch their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title in 2024, and the White Ferns are entering the tournament as the defending champions for the first time.
Notably, Suzie Bates has announced that this will be her final international tournament, making her quest for a fairytale finish in England, where she began her T20 World Cup journey as a young and ambitious talent, the ultimate highlight of this summer’s showcase.
4. Marizanne Kapp
The veteran South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp remains the only player from her country to have participated in every edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup since its inception in 2009. Over the course of her remarkable 17-year career in T20Is, the 36-year-old has established herself as one of the finest all-rounders in the history of sport.
Kapp has been one of the pivotal forces in the Proteas' transition from underdogs to consistent World Cup contenders, having played in two successive finals in 2023 and 2024. As she enters her 10th consecutive T20 World Cup, Marizanne Kapp brings her wealth of experience, tactical acumen, and a fierce competitive spirit, aiming to finally lead South Africa to their first-ever ICC trophy on the global stage.
In her T20 World Cup career, Kapp has picked up 31 wickets and aggregated 453 in 32 matches, continuing to be a vital cog in the Proteas’ machine both with the new ball and in the middle order.
Also Read: We have potential to lift T20 World Cup trophy: Harmanpreet Kaur
5. Sophie Devine
Another veteran New Zealand all-rounder, Sophie Devine, is set to feature in her 10th consecutive Women’s T20 World Cup. Having been part of the marquee event since 2009, Devine has established herself as one of the most explosive and versatile players in the history of the sport.
Under the captaincy of Sophie Devine, New Zealand finally clinched their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, ending their long wait for an ICC trophy. However, this year, the 36-year-old will solely be an all-rounder as Amelia Kerr has taken the mantle of leadership for the defending champions.
Notably, Sophie Devine will retire from her international career after the T20 World Cup. With 785 runs and 29 wickets in 38 matches, she remains a formidable force on the field, aiming to help her side mount a successful defence of their title.
6. Chamari Athapaththu
Chamari Athapaththu has played a pivotal role in elevating the profile of Sri Lanka women’s cricket since making her debut in the T20 World Cup in 2009. As the only player from her nation to have featured in every single edition of the marquee event, the 36-year-old batting powerhouse remains the heartbeat of the Sri Lankan lineup.
Athapaththu will be leading Sri Lanka for the fifth consecutive T20 World Cup, having previously captained in 2018, 2020, 2023, and 2024. As a veteran of 10 World Cup campaigns, Chamari Athapaththu remains a cornerstone of Sri Lanka’s batting line-up as well as her inevitable role as a strategic leader and frontline spin option.
With 711 runs in her T20 World Cup career, Chamari Athapaththu continues to be the primary engine of her team's batting unit, combining power-hitting with the tactical experience needed to guide her squad through the rigours of the 2026 tournament in England.
7. Stafanie Taylor
Last but not least, veteran West Indies top-order batter Stafanie Taylor remains the ultimate ambassador for Caribbean cricket. Taylor played her first T20 World Cup in 2009, and since then, she has been a cornerstone of her team’s batting line-up, providing explosive starts, consistency, and leadership that have defined an era.
Stafanie Taylor played a crucial role in the West Indies’ maiden Women’s T20 World Cup triumph and was the Player of the Final in 2016. Now, as a seasoned batter who is set to play in the 10th consecutive edition of the tournament, Stafanie remains a cornerstone of the West Indies' batting line-up, a brilliant off-break bowler, and a vital tactical leader.
She is the second leading run-getter of the tournament with 1014 runs, including 6 fifties, at an average of 37.55 in 35 matches.
Also Read: Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur Uses MS Dhoni’s Style to Silence Retirement Talk (WATCH)
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