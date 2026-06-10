The 10th edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup is almost upon us, with the marquee event set to take place on June 12 in England and Wales. New Zealand will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having won the title in 2024, defeating South Africa in the final.

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will witness several talented and seasoned players return to the global stage. However, there are legends of women’s cricket who have achieved the remarkable feat of participating in every single edition of the tournament since its inception in 2009.

As they prepare for their 10th consecutive T20 World Cup, let’s take a look at seven of these enduring icons who have been the constants of the sport’s most prestigious T20 competition.