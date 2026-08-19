Barcelona announced the signing of midfielder Rodri from Manchester City. Club legend Carlos Puyol welcomed the move, calling the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner 'one of the best midfielders in the world' and a perfect fit for Barcelona's style.

Barcelona and Spain legend Carlos Puyol welcomed the signing of Rodri to the Blaugrana, calling him "one of the best midfielders in the world" who fits the club's style of play.

Barcelona FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Spain midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante, popularly known as Rodri, from Manchester City, with the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner agreeing to a contract with the Catalan club until the summer of 2030. The 30-year-old joins Barcelona after six seasons at Manchester City, where he established himself as one of the world's best defensive midfielders under then-manager Pep Guardiola.

Puyol Hails 'Perfect Fit' for Barcelona

Speaking as quoted by newspaper AS, he said, "Rodri's arrival is very good news for Barcelona," he continued. "He is one of the best midfielders in the world. I had the chance to watch him play live at the World Cup, and I admire him greatly. He brings great balance to teams and fits perfectly with Barcelona's style of play."

"He proved it with the Spain national team and with Manchester City under Guardiola. He will help us a lot. He is a pivotal position, and now Barcelona's midfield will become much stronger," added the FIFA World Cup-winning Spanish legend.

Overcoming Injury Setbacks

Rodri's move to Barcelona comes after a period disrupted by injuries, which kept him sidelined for most of the club competitions last season. He recently underwent minor back surgery and had previously spent more than seven months out after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2024. He also dealt with knee and hamstring problems last season.

A Decorated Career

Despite those setbacks, Rodri remains one of the most decorated midfielders in world football. Since joining Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019, he helped the club win four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League in 2023.

Rodri scored the decisive goal in the Champions League final against Inter Milan in 2023, securing City's first European title and leading to a European Treble for the blue side of Manchester. His individual achievements have also been significant. Rodri was named the Ballon d'Or winner in 2024 after playing a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph. More recently, he was part of Spain's World Cup-winning campaign and was named the tournament's best player, further enhancing his credentials on the international stage. (ANI)

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